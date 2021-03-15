Employer Direct Healthcare Enhances SurgeryPlus® Surgeons of Excellence Network with Johns Hopkins Medicine, Highlighting Full Suite of Surgical Services and Oncology Services

DALLAS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare is pleased to announce the addition of Johns Hopkins Medicine to the SurgeryPlus® Surgeons of Excellence network. The collaboration provides SurgeryPlus® members with access to expert care for plannable surgeries and adds oncology diagnosis confirmation and treatment services to Employer Direct Healthcare's suite of solutions.

SurgeryPlus® is the nation's leading Center of Excellence offering, serving hundreds of self-funded employers and nearly two million member lives. The program couples a rigorous provider credentialing process that ensures top-quality care, with appropriate pricing and concierge service. As part of the SurgeryPlus® network, members will be able to access bundled surgical care for bariatric, cardiac, joint and shoulder replacement and spine surgery procedures.

"Johns Hopkins Medicine is an important addition to our COE offering, providing both access to top-quality surgical care options and adding select oncological services to our offerings," said John Zutter, Chief Executive Officer of Employer Direct Healthcare. "With this collaboration, we are now able to provide expert oncology diagnosis and treatment plan confirmation, inclusive of tumor board reviews, genetic risk and clinical trials screenings and pathology reviews. More importantly, we will be able to offer coordination and collaboration between Johns Hopkins Medicine providers and local, non-Hopkins providers, ensuring the best care for our members. For those that need certain surgical oncology procedures, bundled services are also available, with white-glove travel and coordination arranged through our programs."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus® benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing satisfying outcomes for members.

