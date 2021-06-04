Employer Hiring Activity for Tech Jobs at Highest Point in Nearly Two Years, CompTIA Analysis Finds

Job postings for IT positions surpassed 365,000 in May, the highest total since September 2019. Tweet this

Meanwhile, employer job postings for open IT positions surpassed 365,000 in May, the highest monthly total since September 2019. Software and application developers, IT support specialists, systems engineers and architects, IT project managers and systems analysts are among the positions in highest demand.

At the occupation level across all industry sectors, the latest employment report shows a loss of 78,000 IT positions.1 The unemployment rate for IT occupations was 2.4% in May, about half the national labor market rate of 5.5%.

"The strong employer hiring activity for technology positions coupled with a loss of jobs at the occupation level suggests a disconnect," Tim Herbert, executive vice president for research and market intelligence at CompTIA. "However, it is not uncommon for factors such as hiring timing or an increase in workers seeking new employment opportunities to affect labor market data in the short-term."

May's impressive IT job positing numbers were dispersed across metro areas around the country. Large markets such as Washington, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, San Jose and Seattle accounted for about 36% of all IT job postings for the month.

Other metro areas that are sometimes overlooked in tech hiring discussions experienced high rates of month-over-month percent changes in IT job postings, including Virginia Beach-Norfolk (+ 60%), Des Moines (+ 33%), Kansas City (+ 27%), Louisville (+ 26%), Baltimore (+ 26%), Detroit (+ 25%) and Milwaukee (+ 21%).

The data also shows that demand for IT professionals is strong in a number of industry sectors, led by manufacturing (70,970), professional, scientific and technical services (58,873), finance and insurance (31,054) and information (20,244).

Job openings for positions in emerging technologies or requiring emerging tech skills totaled nearly 104,000 last month, 28% of all positing for IT occupations.

1 Monthly occupation-level data reporting from the Bureau of Labor Statistics may be subject to higher levels of variance and volatility.

