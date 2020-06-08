Employer Onsite (RT) PCR SARS-CoV2 and Antibody Testing for Employers

WINDERMERE, Fla., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As US based employers eagerly look towards reopening, HCW is prepared and has assembled effective testing solutions for a safe and secure reopening.

With so much ambiguity, test inaccuracies and counterfeit personal protective equipment (PPE), a trusted advocate and supplier is what employers need during these uncertain and complicated times.

Our team of industry experts has negotiated and contracted with multiple vetted FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) Labs to support employers nationwide.

The HCW team has a succinct implementation process in place with a check list of procedural protocols to ensure the safety of each employee and clinician administering the test.

With the worldwide pandemic, HCW fully recognizes the importance of minimizing interruption to business operations with the reopening process. Our sole focus right now is on (RT) PCR SARS-CoV2 and Antibody testing. As new testing becomes available our team will evaluate and compare the accuracy.

Healthy Cells Wellness (HCW) is a national company founded by seasoned industry experts consisting of PharmDs and healthcare consultants with its initial focus on Immune Health. For more information please contact [email protected] or call 407-304-9561.

