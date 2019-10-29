Employers Can Easily Recruit Entry-Level Talent From Nebraska's Community Colleges For Free

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska's employers seeking entry-level talent have a new and FREE resource to post jobs on the Nebraska Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website powered by College Central Network, Inc. (CCN).

The www.collegecentral.com/neccjobs website makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to students and alumni of Nebraska's community colleges!

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach job seekers from four community colleges: Central Community College, Mid-Plains Community College, Southeast Community College, and Western Nebraska Community College.

"The Nebraska Community Colleges Jobs Consortium provides employers with a pipeline to our state's community college talent. The vast majority of our students end up working in-state after graduation, and our Consortium provides Nebraska's students easy access to our state's employers and opportunities," stated Amy Sabatka, Area Career Placement Coordinator of Mid-Plains Community College.

Joan McCarthy, Career & Employment Services Director, Central Community College added, "With our new Consortium, employers will only need to register once to reach student and alumni job seekers across our four community college systems. This is a great time-saver for busy employers, and it increases the chances that students and alumni will find opportunities that are the right fit for them. It furthers our common career center goals of matching students and alumni with Nebraska workforce needs."

Shelly Tolle, Career Services Specialist, Southeast Community College added, "Opportunities posted via the Consortium flow through CCN's Career Services Central® career office management platform seamlessly and are made available to all registered students and alumni. Job seekers at all community colleges can use the College Central App after they register at CollegeCentral.com. They can then instantly search and apply to all jobs from their smartphones, tablets, or computers. It's a fantastic resource!"

Mai Lee Olsen, Career Pathways Advisor, Western Nebraska Community College, emphasized, "Implementing CSC at our career center was effortless. As a career advisor, my goal is not only to prepare job seekers for employment, but to also get the jobs in front of them in a process that is as easy as possible. The Nebraska Community Colleges Jobs Consortium is a win-win for our state's community college job seekers and employers. College Central Network's career tools, including podcasts and career advice documents, cover a wide variety of career issues for students and recent graduates and prepare them for employment."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers of the participating schools in the Consortium. According to Joy Miller, CSC's National Sales Manager, "Community colleges can have a greater impact on the state's economy by removing as many barriers as possible and allowing employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent. The Nebraska Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website does exactly that. The process is free for employers. It centralizes the task, so recruiters post just once to reach all of Nebraska's community college talent. These graduates have the skills. They are ready to move directly into the local workforce. And they are who today's employers are looking for."

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 22 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.

Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: https://www.careerservicescentral.com

