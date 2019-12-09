Employers Like Me Event to Feature Keynote by Barbara Barrett of Langdale Industries

"We feel honored to bring this event back to Georgians," said Mark Wilson, Director, Human Resources at Langdale Industries, Inc., and Employers Like Me board member. "We're all looking for creative solutions to keep our employees healthy and productive. Our peers are the best source for ideas on how we can all raise the bar."

The February 27th Luncheon at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens will feature a keynote by Barbara Barrett, Assistant VP of Human Resources at Langdale Industries, Inc. The keynote, titled "Cost-Saving Stories," will explore real-life, cost-effective solutions that employers can implement without compromising quality.

The keynote will be followed by a panel moderated by Don Doster, CEO of GoPivot Solutions.

"There's a huge need for forums like this one," said Doster. "Business leaders are facing complicated risks among employee populations – they're stressed, they're sick and it leads to lowered productivity and accidents on the job. Coming together to talk helps them to feel heard and recognize that there are cost-efficient, pragmatic solutions out there."

Attendees will enjoy lunch, networking and full access to the Gardens during its renowned "Orchid Daze" exhibition. The Employers Like Me luncheon is an invitation-only event.

