Employers Scramble to Adhere to White House Vaccine Mandate as OSHA Gets Closer to Nationwide Implementation

The emergency rule is the linchpin of the White House's six-pronged action plan for increasing COVID-19 vaccinations throughout organizations across the nation in a plethora of industries including health care and higher education. With OSHA another step closer to fully implementing the vaccine mandate, HR professionals are faced with timely challenges to collect and validate documentation related to vaccinations and legally permissible waivers across entire workforces, without violating federal, state, and international data privacy laws.

Questions to be answered by employers in coming days include:

Who received a vaccine and when?

Which vaccine was it?

Is a booster required?

For those who don't have the vaccine, do they have a legally permissible waiver?

Releasing its first COVID-19 solution in April 2020 to help organizations mitigate risk, CastleBranch has identified another stumbling block for these large employers. If the company's vaccination record review process is not carefully documented, creating a secure audit trail, they may be at risk for thousands of dollars in fines per incident in the event of an alleged violation, putting that company's economic survival in jeopardy.

In response to this client need, CastleBranch created RealVaccinationID.com providing digital and physical proof of COVID-19 vaccination status while helping companies create a secure audit trail. RealVaccination ID is a main element of CastleBranch's Essential Tool Kit, which includes diagnostic test tracking, a service the company has been providing for tracking other medical documents for decades.

Building a reliable audit trail of weekly test results to help organizations stay on track with vaccine and testing mandates, create a full audit trail, and avoid fines, it can be paired with RealVaccinationID.com for safe, secure, and convenient proof of vaccination, boosters, and waivers. The Essential Tool Kit features easy-to-access reporting capabilities and data exporting via secure cloud-based platforms to reduce heavy administrative burdens, helping employers implement a robust vaccine and testing mandate – all in strict compliance with complex government privacy regulations.

CastleBranch, an infectious disease screening company with more than 20 years of experience, built this Essential Tool Kit with inspiration and guidance from some of the world's leading epidemiologists and pandemic disease policy experts. It's also been endorsed by both the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the nation's two largest nursing healthcare associations, representing more than 80 percent of nursing education in the country.

