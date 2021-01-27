Employment Law Firm Outten & Golden Announces Promotion of Five Lawyers in New York City and Washington, DC Offices

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment law firm Outten & Golden LLP announced today the promotion of Cassandra W. Lenning, Christopher M. McNerney, Amy F. Shulman, Daniel S. Stromberg, and Chauniqua D. Young to partnership effective January 1, 2021.

Outten & Golden LLP

Cassandra W. Lenning is part of the Firm's individual practice group where she represents employees and executives in litigation, arbitration, and negotiation matters. Her practice focuses on claims of discrimination, retaliation, equal pay, and breach of contract, as well as representing individuals sued by their employers for alleged violations of restrictive covenants. She also provides advice and counsel to clients with respect to non-compete, separation, bonus and compensation, and severance agreements.

Before joining Outten & Golden LLP, Ms. Lenning practiced at a boutique civil rights and employment law firm in D.C., and prior to that, she litigated complex human rights cases at a D.C.-based non-profit organization. She served as a fellow at the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington State, and the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, where she worked on employment discrimination and wage and hour matters.

Ms. Lenning received her undergraduate degree, cum laude, from University of Washington in 2008, and her J.D. from Duke University School of Law in 2011. Ms. Lenning is admitted to practice law only in Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Washington State. She is admitted to the following federal courts: The Supreme Court of the United States; the United States District Courts for the District of Colorado, the District of Columbia, the District of Maryland, and the Western District of Washington; and the United States Court of Federal Claims.

Christopher M. McNerney is a member of the firm's Class Action, Discrimination and Retaliation, and Sex Discrimination and Sexual Harassment Practice Groups.

Before joining the firm, Mr. McNerney clerked for the Honorable Sarah Netburn in the Southern District of New York.

Mr. McNerney earned his B.A., cum laude, from Macalester College in 2005, and his J.D., cum laude, from New York University School of Law in 2012. Mr. McNerney is admitted to practice law only in New York. He is admitted to the following federal courts: The United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York, the Eastern District of New York, the Western District of New York; and the Eastern District of Michigan; and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the Third Circuit and the Ninth Circuit.



Amy F. Shulman is a member of the firm's Individual Practice Area and the Executive and Professionals Practice Group, where she negotiates employment-related contracts, counsels employees involved in workplace disputes, and litigates employment law claims.

Before joining Outten & Golden LLP, Ms. Shulman was a Partner at a New York City labor and employment law firm, where she represented individual employees in the full range of employment disputes, disability rights organizations in public accommodation cases, and labor unions in contractual and disciplinary grievances and arbitrations. Before entering private practice, Ms. Shulman served as a Clerk for the Honorable Aida Delgado-Colon (then-United States Magistrate Judge, now United States District Judge) in the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. In addition, Ms. Shulman served as an Attorney-Advisor at the United States Department of Transportation.

Ms. Shulman received her B.A. from Cornell University in 1993 and her J.D., cum laude, from the Washington College of Law of American University in 1996. Ms. Shulman is admitted to practice law only in New York, the District of Columbia, and Massachusetts. She is admitted to the following federal courts: The United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York, the Eastern District of New York; and the District of Puerto Rico; and the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and the Second Circuit.

Daniel S. Stromberg is head of O&G's eDiscovery Practice Area, where he advises clients and case teams on discovery strategies, best practices, protocols and technologies, and oversees discovery collections, managed review, and productions. Mr. Stromberg frequently speaks on eDiscovery issues from a plaintiff's perspective, and teaches electronic discovery at the University of Virginia.

Before joining Outten & Golden LLP, Mr. Stromberg worked as Director of Discovery Technology at a boutique discovery firm, and as a Senior E-Discovery Consultant with a leading eDiscovery technology provider.

Mr. Stromberg received his B.A. from the University of Rochester in 2004, and his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School in 2007. Mr. Stromberg is admitted to practice law only in Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Chauniqua D. Young is a member of the firm's Class Action Practice Group. Ms. Young has been associated with Outten & Golden from September 2014 to July 2017 and since November 2018. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Young was a Bertha Justice Fellow at the Center for Constitutional Rights where she litigated civil rights cases. From August 2017 to October 2018, Ms. Young clerked for the Honorable Barbara Moses of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Ms. Young received her B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College, and her J.D. and Certificate in Dispute Resolution from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 2012. Ms. Young is admitted to practice law only in New York. She is admitted to the following federal courts: The United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and the Eastern District of New York; and the United States Court of Appeals for the First, Second, and Ninth Circuits.

"We are delighted to promote these five talented attorneys to senior positions at the firm," said Adam T. Klein, managing partner.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sex Discrimination & Sexual Harassment, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

For media inquiries, contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 245-1000, [email protected].

www.outtengolden.com

SOURCE Outten & Golden LLP