Employment Services 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2024: Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends Traction to Market Demand
The "Employment Services - Global Strategic Business Reports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Employment Services in US$ Million.
The Global, US, Canadian, Japanese and European markets are further analyzed by the following Service Segments:
- Temporary Staffing/Agency Work
- Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement
- Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)
- Others
Additionally, the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Industrial
- Clerical/Offic
- Information Technology
- Engineering
- Medical
- Accounting & Finance
- Others
The report profiles 391 companies
- 51job (China)
- Adecco SA (Switzerland)
- Adecco Staffing USA (USA)
- Ajilon (UK)
- Lee Hecht Harrison, LLC (USA)
- Allegis Group (USA)
- Aon Hewitt LLC (USA)
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA)
- Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resource Service Co. Ltd (China)
- CDI Corporation (USA)
- CDI-AndersElite Limited (UK)
- Cielo, Inc. (USA)
- China International Talent Development Center (China)
- Hays Plc (UK)
- Kelly Services, Inc. (USA)
- Korn/Ferry International (USA)
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (USA)
- Right Management Consultants, Inc.
- Pasona, Inc. (Japan)
- Poolia AB (Sweden)
- Randstad Holding NV (The Netherlands)
- Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Robert Half International Inc. (USA)
- Synergie SA (France)
- USG People B.V. (The Netherlands)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Employment Services: Helping Employers Secure Human Resources with the Highest Core Competencies
Perennial Demand for Temporary Staffing Services from Various Sectors: Foundation for Market Growth
Myriad Benefits Offered by Temporary/Agency Staffing Drive Market Penetration
Temporary Jobs: An Important Barometer for a Country's Economic Health
Global Market Outlook
Emerging Markets: The New Growth Engine for the Global Employment Services Market
Post-Recession Economic Recovery Provides an Impetus to Global Employment Services Market
Competition in the Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Core Competencies and the Resulting Need to Outsource Recruitment Processes Drive Healthy Market Growth
Important Factors Driving Growth in the RPO Market
Key Recruitment Process Functions Outsourced by Order of Importance
Comparison with Other Models
Drawbacks of RPO Model
RPO Sector Registers Growth in Number of Deals
Offshoring of RPO Services Picks Up Pace
Talent Acquisition & Retention: Changing Definition of RPOs
RPO Penetration in Small and Mid-Size Companies Gain Momentum
Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends Traction to Market Demand
Despite Cannibalization by Online Hiring, Recruitment Agencies Continue to Sustain Growth Momentum
Employment Services: A Major Beneficiary of the Transforming Social Networking Landscape
Social Media Networking: Facts and Figures in a Nutshell
Smart Data Technologies and Other Technology Advancements Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Public Employment Services
Rising Popularity of Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Augurs Well for the Market
Expanding Workforce Solution Offerings by Employment Service Providers Benefit Market Growth
The Essential Nature of Employment Services in Addressing Undeclared, Illegal Work Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Rising Need for Labor Mobility to Offset Anti- Immigrant Sentiments Favors Market Demand
Exponential Increase in Urban Population & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects
Structural Unemployment and Growing Skills Gap: Major Challenges Hampering Market Prospects
3. REGULATORY OVERVIEW
4. SERVICE OVERVIEW
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 407 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 475)
The United States (299)
Canada (15)
Japan (9)
Europe (73)
- France (2)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (53)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (16)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (78)
Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r6rvg8/employment?w=5
