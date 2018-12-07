Employment Services 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2024: Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends Traction to Market Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Employment Services - Global Strategic Business Reports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Employment Services in US$ Million.

The Global, US, Canadian, Japanese and European markets are further analyzed by the following Service Segments:

Temporary Staffing/Agency Work

Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

Others

Additionally, the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:

Industrial

Clerical/Offic

Information Technology

Engineering

Medical

Accounting & Finance

Others

Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW





Employment Services: Helping Employers Secure Human Resources with the Highest Core Competencies

Perennial Demand for Temporary Staffing Services from Various Sectors: Foundation for Market Growth

Myriad Benefits Offered by Temporary/Agency Staffing Drive Market Penetration

Temporary Jobs: An Important Barometer for a Country's Economic Health

Global Market Outlook

Emerging Markets: The New Growth Engine for the Global Employment Services Market

Post-Recession Economic Recovery Provides an Impetus to Global Employment Services Market

Competition in the Marketplace: Highly Fragmented



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS





Increasing Focus on Core Competencies and the Resulting Need to Outsource Recruitment Processes Drive Healthy Market Growth

Important Factors Driving Growth in the RPO Market

Key Recruitment Process Functions Outsourced by Order of Importance

Comparison with Other Models

Drawbacks of RPO Model

RPO Sector Registers Growth in Number of Deals

Offshoring of RPO Services Picks Up Pace

Talent Acquisition & Retention: Changing Definition of RPOs

RPO Penetration in Small and Mid-Size Companies Gain Momentum

Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends Traction to Market Demand

Despite Cannibalization by Online Hiring, Recruitment Agencies Continue to Sustain Growth Momentum

Employment Services: A Major Beneficiary of the Transforming Social Networking Landscape

Social Media Networking: Facts and Figures in a Nutshell

Smart Data Technologies and Other Technology Advancements Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Public Employment Services

Rising Popularity of Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Augurs Well for the Market

Expanding Workforce Solution Offerings by Employment Service Providers Benefit Market Growth

The Essential Nature of Employment Services in Addressing Undeclared, Illegal Work Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Rising Need for Labor Mobility to Offset Anti- Immigrant Sentiments Favors Market Demand

Exponential Increase in Urban Population & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects

Structural Unemployment and Growing Skills Gap: Major Challenges Hampering Market Prospects



3. REGULATORY OVERVIEW



4. SERVICE OVERVIEW



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY





USG People Delists Equity Shares Post Acquisition by Recruit Holdings

ManpowerGroup Takes Over Ciber Netherlands

Adecco Group Completes Take Over of Penna

Active Staffing Services Inks Agreement to Purchase Blass Employment

Staffline Ireland Group Takes Over Paragon Training

Cornerstone Staffing Solutions Acquires Valtech Services and The Wyckoff Group

The U.S. Veterans Labor Department Unveils Veterans.gov Website

Active Staffing Services Inks Binding Agreement for Acquiring Blass Employment

General Employment Enterprises Acquires Paladin Consulting

Temp Holdings, Kelly Services to Expand TS Kelly Workforce JV throughout Asia-Pacific

Wonolo Introduces Single Platform Service for On-Demand Talent Management

WeEmploy Collaborates with AAISA to Provide Employment Services to Refugees in Alberta

BG Staffing Completes Take Over of Assets of Vision Technology Services

Active Staffing Services Signs Binding Agreement for Acquiring Complete Staffing Services

Patriot National Inks Agreement for Acquiring Global HR Research

One Call Recruitment Acquires Epton Employment Services

Paychex Closes Acquisition of Advance Partners

Korn Ferry Takes Over Hay Group

ESI International Merges with IPS Learning to Give Rise to Strategy Execution

Bradley Personnel Acquires Southern Technical Recruiters

BG Staffing Closes Acquisition of Assets of Vision Technology Services

Alluvion Staffing Acquires Reichard Staffing, RDW Professional Staffing

Templine Employment Closes Acquisition of Corinium Employment

Adecco Group Acquires Knightsbridge Human Capital Solutions

Lugera Buys GIT (General IT)

CDI AndersElite Purchases Recruitment Business of Ship Shape Resources

The Select Family of Staffing Companies to Merge with EmployBridge

PrideStaff Opens Employment Staffing and Agency in Atlanta South

Sage Communications Commences Sage Employment Marketing Division

51job Commences Education Partnership with Association of Talent Development

MRINetwork Opens First Office in Canada

MRINetwork Opens Affiliate Offices MRINetwork Cape Town, Johannesburg Fourways

Employee Solutions Buys Bridge Employment Services from Broken Arrow

Impellam Takes Over Lorien Resourcing

Addison Group Acquires CVPartners

Staffing 360 Solutions Completes Take Over of Poolia UK

Mitsui & Co. Acquires TDC Hold aka The Delta Companies

Lee Hecht Harrison Purchases Assets MasteryWorks

AccessPoint to Merge with Advance Employment

Perspectives Corporation Launches Perspectives Employment Services

Dean's Professional Services Secures Temporary Staffing Contract from The City of Houston

Peoplelink Staffing Solutions Takes Over The Agency Staffing

TrueBlue Buys Assets of Crowley Transportation Services

BFSI Digital Stallions Forum Launches Recruitment Service for BFSI Sector

Futran Solutions Introduces RUSH IT Staffing Service



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



