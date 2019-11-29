EmployProof.org Launched as the Industry's First Employee-Based Solution to Verify Employment

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personnel Screening Helpdesk (PSH) today announced the release of a new web application EmployProof.org, which provides the industry's first employee-based solution to employment verification. Traditionally, the hiring managers would check with the previous employers, but it does not work in a number of circumstances. Now, a verified employee can create a timestamp in the open registry maintained by EmployProof.org, and the timestamp can serve as an employment proof to potential employers.

HR and screening professionals agree that employment verification is the most difficult part of a pre-employment background check. Chances are that the previous employers cannot be reached or have gone out of business. Others might be reluctant to respond, or fail to advise timely. It is not uncommon for some large corporations to remain unresponsive for some weeks even the signed release has been faxed to them accordingly.

"During the screening process, we have been relying so heavily on the previous employers to divulge the information, and this practice has certain shortcomings," said Ken Chan, Project Director at PSH. "Don't forget that employees themselves are also the information holders. The idea of timestamping using work email can add credence to the resume. It provides an immediate answer to the potential employer's primary concern, that whether the candidate has been employed there or not. Previous employers will only be engaged in the screening process when additional details are required."

In the registry of EmployProof.org, email authentication ensures that the timestamp is created by an employee having an active email account with the employer. This is a proof of employment when the timestamp is created. The creation time (month and year) is automatically generated on each timestamp. Potential employers can check the timestamp in the registry by inputting the same email address.

EmployProof.org deploys strict security measures against any tampering of timestamps, so that potential employers can confidently rely on the timestamp as an employment proof of the candidate. From the previous employers' perspective, the use of third party registry EmployProof.org will relieve their HR teams from handling the time-consuming employment verification requests. They can then dedicate more time to building a highly engaged workforce.

About PSH

Personnel Screening Helpdesk (PSH) is a trusted education and employment verification platform. PSH supports HR and screening professionals who need to conduct reference checks on a routine basis. EmployProof.org is the third verification application developed by PSH. The other two applications, The Company File and AlumSearch were launched in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

PSH is based in Hong Kong. Learn more at www.personnelscreening.org.

