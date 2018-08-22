empow Drives SIEM Innovation with Six Patents Granted and 10 Pending

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- empow, creators of a new kind of security information and event management (SIEM) system that detects cyber attacks and automatically orchestrates adaptive response (investigation and mitigation) actions, today announced it currently has six patents granted and 10 more pending. This high level of patent activity by a relatively young company is indicative of the innovative new ways in which empow is using various forms of artificial intelligence (AI) - including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and cause-and-effect analytics - to combat cyber attacks.

empow's initial patent was granted based on a unique ability to harvest and abstract data and capabilities from an organization's existing security infrastructure, transforming it into a security abstraction layer on which adaptive defense applications can be built. The company's other patents build upon this foundational innovation, enabling it to create the only SIEM that adapts to shifting threats in real time, driven by a combination of AI and machine learning that eliminates the need for rules-based correlation and manual response.

With these capabilities, empow serves as an active "brain" behind an organization's security infrastructure, automatically reading and understanding data generated by internal and external sources. This enables the empow SIEM to understand the fundamental nature or "intent" of threats, and find the actual attacks hidden beneath the sea of "noise" generated by security infrastructure. It also provides adaptive response by marshaling the right security tools to respond when those attacks occur (much like an experienced team of human security analysts and incident responders would do, but orders of magnitude faster and more effective). These capabilities transform SIEM from a passive, after-the-fact analysis tool, to an active system that detects, confirms and stops attacks before they can cause harm, while also driving maximum value from existing security infrastructure.

"empow is unlike other SIEMs – we did not start with a traditional SIEM model and then create a Frankenstein's monster of acquired and bolted-on features, nor did we start with a product feature - like user/entity behavior analytics - and then try to build a SIEM around it," said empow Chief Technology Officer Avi Chesla. "Instead, we took a holistic approach and built an entirely new kind of SIEM for today's world – and that means real-time detection and response, without requiring human intervention or human-written rules. We did this through an innovative combination of true AI and an adaptive expert system, which enables our SIEM to make smart decisions that proactively defend against modern attack techniques. This is why we have so much patent activity, and we look forward to revealing new capabilities this fall that will further distance empow from all other SIEM players."

empow's patents come on the heels of a series of recent company successes, including raising a $10 million round of Series B financing, naming industry veteran Peter George as CEO, being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor," and completing multiple successful deployments of its SIEM solution with customers across the U.S. and Europe.

About empow



empow is the developer of a new kind of security information and event management (SIEM) system that detects cyber attacks and automatically orchestrates adaptive investigation and mitigation actions in real time, without the need for human-written rules. empow's innovative use of AI, including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and cause-and-effect analytics, automatically understands the fundamental nature or intent of threats, finds the actual attacks hidden in the "noise," and marshals the right security tools to respond when those attacks occur. This capability enables the empow SIEM to serve as an active "brain" for security infrastructure that detects, confirms and stops attacks before they can cause harm, while also maximizing the value of existing security infrastructure and slashing the need for human intervention. empow is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D office in Tel Aviv, and customers distributed across North America and Europe.

