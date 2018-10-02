empow Named "Distinguished Vendor" in 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- empow, creators of a new kind of security information and event management (SIEM) system that detects and responds to cyber-attacks in real time and without rules, today announced it has been named a "Distinguished Vendor" in the 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual.

A visionary in the development of next-generation SIEM technology, empow has become part of an exclusive list of renowned cyber security companies recognized by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. Dr. Amoroso assembled this prestigious list to coincide with the three-volume 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual, which is available today for free download. Volume 2 of the report includes information about empow.

"The TAG Cyber team is unique in how it brings world-class cyber-security analysis to the entire industry," said empow Founder and Chief Executive Officer Avi Chesla. "By striving to 'democratize' its analysis, TAG Cyber ensures the cyber-security community evolves, and continues to learn and adapt over time."

In its third year of publication, the TAG Cyber Security Annual is designed to provide direct advisory guidance – at no cost – to enterprise cyber security professionals. The organization helps cyber defenders more effectively deal with the industry's technical challenges, including integrating cyber-security analytics across the kill chain, introducing automation to streamline security workflow, and adopting cloud infrastructure for enterprise applications and systems.

"empow's unique ability to analyze and understand human-readable threat intelligence reports enables it to understand the fundamental nature and intent of any event," said Dr. Amoroso. "With this deep understanding of intent, they can then detect and respond to advanced attacks automatically."

The 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual is available for free download from the empow and TAG Cyber websites.

About empow

empow is the developer of a new kind of security information and event management (SIEM) system that detects cyber attacks and automatically orchestrates adaptive investigation and mitigation actions in real time, without the need for human-written rules. empow's innovative use of AI, including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and cause-and-effect analytics, automatically understands the fundamental nature or intent of threats, finds the actual attacks hidden in the "noise," and marshals the right security tools to respond when those attacks occur. This capability enables the empow SIEM to serve as an active "brain" for security infrastructure that detects, confirms and stops attacks before they can cause harm, while also maximizing the value of existing security infrastructure and slashing the need for human intervention. empow is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D office in Tel Aviv, and customers distributed across North America and Europe.

