empow Named Winner of the Cutting Edge SIEM InfoSec Award During RSA 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- empow – who's i-SIEM is the only next generation SIEM that can be effectively managed by less than one security analyst - is proud to announce we have won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) at RSA:

Cutting Edge Security Information Event Management (SIEM)

"emow embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"2020 is the year that the SIEM industry is opening its eyes. empow is proving that organizations don't need to implement 'heavy' SIEM platforms that require large teams to manage in order to get value out of them. With i-SIEM, even small security teams of one analyst can effectively manage an advanced next generation SIEM, thanks to patented automation technologies which enable us to bypass the whole process of manual rule correlation writing," said Avi Chesla, Founder and CEO, empow.

"On top of this, our partnership and integration with Elastic makes i-SIEM with Elastic a leading option for organizations looking for both advanced SIEM integrated with best in class data search. For these reasons, Cyber Defense Magazine chose empow to be the Cutting Edge SIEM award winner, and we couldn't be more pleased to be recognized as Infosec Innovators and leaders in the industry," concluded Chesla.

About empow

empow is the developer of a new kind of security information and event management (SIEM) system that detects cyberattacks and automatically orchestrates adaptive investigation and mitigation actions in real time, without the need for human-written rules. empow's innovative use of AI, including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and cause-and-effect analytics, automatically understands the fundamental nature or intent of threats, finds the actual attacks hidden in the "noise," and marshals the right security tools to respond when those attacks occur. empow has a strategic and commecial OEM partnership with Elastic, which makes empow's SIEM integrated with Elastic's data lake the optimal security solution for Elastic users.

empow is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D office in Tel Aviv, and customers distributed across North America and Europe.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferencs. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

