empow Selected as SC Media 2019 Excellence Award Finalist

"We're very pleased to be named a finalist by the SC Awards," said Avi Chesla, Founder and CEO of empow. "The cybersecurity community is arriving at the painful realization that security teams will never be able to write correlation rules as fast as hackers are generating them. The advanced AI and NLP based technology we have developed at empow enables organizations to bypass rule-writing, and all the noise, and identify attacker intent , enabling them to increase security effectiveness exponentially."

"As a finalist, empow demonstrated unique innovation in its approach to protecting companies from the onslaught of malicious attacks and other threats," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "empow's solution represents some of the most effective security technology on the market today."

Now in its 22nd year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. Winners in the Excellence category are determined by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. The Excellence Award honors the professionals, products and services that have proven to be the best in the industry for protecting today's corporate world from an array of risks and threats.

SC Media is cybersecurity. For 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

empow is the developer of a new kind of security information and event management (SIEM) system that detects cyber attacks and automatically orchestrates adaptive investigation and mitigation actions in real time, without the need for human-written rules. empow's innovative use of AI, including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and cause-and-effect analytics, automatically understands the fundamental nature or intent of threats, finds the actual attacks hidden in the "noise," and marshals the right security tools to respond when those attacks occur. empow recently announced a strategic OEM partnership with Elastic, which makes empow's SIEM integrated with Elastic's data lake the optimal security solution for Elastic users.

empow is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D office in Tel Aviv, and customers distributed across North America and Europe.

