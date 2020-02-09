Empowered by technologies, the Chinese company Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has declared war on coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2020 Spring Festival, a coronavirus outbreak raged across China. The disease is highly infectious, with a long incubation period, making the fight against it very complex and difficult. Faced with such a grave challenge, Chinese people has once again demonstrated remarkable strength and bravery. As medical personnel work hard on the front lines, many companies are providing support with advanced technologies. From non-contact cashiers at supermarkets, thermal imaging AI robots that monitors body temperature, to drone-based remote surveillance system with thermometers and speakers, these tools become a great help in disaster relief. In the transport sector, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur (SQLC) is adding new features to its Car Intelligence (CI) system, which is now able to tell if someone is wearing a breathing mask or not. This latest modification will serve as an extra precaution for passengers and drivers alike.

Among all the disease prevention measures, the mask is the most important one. When put on properly, it forms strong personal protection for the wearer and helps cut off the air-borne transmission. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur requires all its drivers to wear the mask during operations. The new feature, on the other hand, can tell if the driver was wearing it or not, and issue alerts through audio reminders and messages accordingly. If the app detects any wrongdoing, the driver will receive notifications in the form of both audio and messages. If the driver still refuses to put the mask on, the system will shut down his service to make sure that particular the vehicle won't pick up any new passengers.

China's overall national strength, social governance and S&T capacity in disease control have improved significantly. In the fight against coronavirus outbreak, advanced technologies like cloud computing, AI, and big data have played important roles. Many other companies, just like Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, have developed and launched state-of-the-art tech solutions to drive forward progress in the industry and ensure safety for everyone. They are confident that, once they face down this challenge, the S&T prowess of Chinese companies will embrace a new boom.

SOURCE Shouqi Limousine