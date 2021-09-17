Empowering Conversation with Latina Leaders Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Fernanda Kelly – Emmy Award-winning actress / Activist & CEO / Founder of NYTAQ

Nancy Maldonado – Chief Executive Officer, The Chicano Federation

Carolina Martinez – Chief Executive Officer, California Association for Micro Enterprise Opportunity

Ortensia Lopez – Executive Director, El Concilio of San Mateo County

The speakers will discuss their journeys as women in their respective professions, share experiences of overcoming obstacles as Latinas in the workplace and ways individuals can support Hispanic communities.

The online event is free and open to the public. Click here to register.

