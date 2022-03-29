Empowering End-to-End Process Lifecycle Management with a Digital Twin of an Organization

Mavim's Intelligent Transformation Platform empowers Celonis' customers to give process automation and mining its rightful place at the heart of all operational excellence initiatives.

AMSTERDAM and BOSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Celonis announced the acquisition of Mavim partner, Process Analytics Factory GmbH (PAF), with the stated intention of reaching a broader audience of Microsoft Power BI users. This acquisition is a welcome one for customers who are looking forward to leveraging the power of Celonis' EMS within the familiar Microsoft Power BI environment. As a strategic PAF (now Celonis) partner*, we also welcome this acquisition and look forward to a strong collaboration moving forward.

For many Celonis customers, process automation and mining is still something done within a single process in most organizations. With Mavim's Intelligent Transformation Platform, we empower Celonis' customers to give process automation and mining its rightful place at the heart of all operational excellence initiatives. This helps them scale and align their mining and automation efforts with strategic initiatives and manage ongoing ROI beyond discrete projects. By making it part of the continuous improvement cycle, Mavim can help improve the democratization of process management and increase customer value.

Last year, Accenture announced a partnership with Mavim as part of its broader BPM ecosystem offerings . Based on joint customer cases, Mavim has seen how process optimization efforts are not well aligned with mining and automation efforts. Accenture's customers are looking for a way to treat their process improvement efforts holistically. While Celonis offers the best-in-class technology for discovering optimization opportunities in discrete process domains, Mavim offers a product that allows customers to visualize their improvement initiatives in the context of their entire operating model. Accenture brings these worlds together with their 8 BPM core offerings, as pictured. Jean-Jacques Vossen, Mavim CEO says, "The combined solution of Celonis and Mavim is now supporting Accenture with an end-to-end integrated intelligent transformation platform, accelerating time to value".

*As part of the strategic partnership with PAF, Mavim extended the PAF product in the following ways:

Built conformance checking to understand the amount of deviation the happens by overlaying mining results on top of the perceived way of working

Established a process prediction lens based on historic event log data with Azure ML

Created order-to-cash and procure-to-pay content packs for D365 customers to accelerate time to insights

Built a cloud-based upload and data transformation solution to get insights fast and without friction.

Transformed PAF into an Azure cloud mining solution for customers that are looking for a zero-footprint solution

About Mavim

For complex global organizations that are changing or re-inventing their operating models in order to respond quickly in a rapidly shifting environment, Mavim provides software that enables digital transformation. Through the development of our product, we create context and visibility for companies who face the challenges associated with changes in technology, competition, and consumer behavior. In short—we provide simplicity in a world of increasing complexity. With offices in Amsterdam, Boston and Bangalore, Mavim has a global customer base that numbers over a million end-users worldwide.

