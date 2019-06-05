empow's i-SIEM Named Best Emerging Technology Winner by SC Awards Europe 2019

According to SC Awards Europe: "empow uses true AI to do what normally requires a large, experienced team of threat researchers, security operations analysts and incident responders to complete. SOC teams can reduce their security operations costs and improve effectiveness by freeing analysts to focus on the attacks that really matter."

"We are excited to receive this validation of the strength of our technology," said Iko Azoulay, empow Founder & CTO, who was on hand to receive the award at the SC gala event in London. "Today, cyber-criminals have the upper hand because humans cannot write or update rules as fast as machines can change attacks. We're using AI and causal analytics in a way that no other SIEM in the industry is doing, to automatically detect, validate and prioritize attacks."

empow holds six patents, with ten more pending, on its unique technology which uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and cause-and-effect analytics to dramatically lower the number of false positives which today flood SOC teams. By automating the detection, analysis and response process, empow's customers can detect, confirm and stop both known and unknown threats before they cause harm.

empow's strategic OEM partnership with data search leader Elastic provides organizations with a '2 in 1' solution for data search and next generation SIEM, and makes empow's i-SIEM the SIEM of choice for the millions of Elastic users.

About empow

empow is the developer of a new kind of security information and event management (SIEM) system that detects cyber attacks and automatically orchestrates adaptive investigation and mitigation actions in real time, without the need for human-written rules. empow's innovative use of AI, including natural language processing (NLP), and cause-and-effect analytics, automatically understands the fundamental nature or intent of threats, finds the actual attacks hidden in the "noise," and marshals the right security tools to respond when those attacks occur. empow's strategic OEM partnership with Elastic makes empow's intent-based SIEM integrated with Elastic's data lake the optimal security solution for Elastic users.

empow is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D office in Tel Aviv, and customers distributed across North America and Europe.

SOURCE empow