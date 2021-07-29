Emprise Bank recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2021

WICHITA, Kan., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emprise Bank announced today it has been named to Forbes America's Best-In-State Banks 2021 list for Kansas. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes with data compiled through a partnership with market research firm Statista.

The recognition is based on an independent survey of nearly 25,000 customers in the US who were asked to rate their bank at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants rated banks based on overall recommendations and satisfaction, and assessed banks in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.

Of the 4,978 FDIC-insured banks in America, only 135 banks (2.7 percent) were named to the 2021 list.

"We are honored to be included in this prestigious list and thankful to all of our customers," said Emprise Bank Chairman and CEO Matt Michaelis. "We are purpose driven to empower our customers to thrive in their financial lives and this recognition is validation of our focus on that mission. I'm incredibly thankful to our team for their hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers."

The complete 2021 Forbes Best-In-State awards list can be viewed on forbes.com.

Emprise Bank is a customer-focused, purpose-driven financial institution whose mission is to empower people to thrive through personalized solutions and services. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Emprise Bank is FDIC insured with total assets exceeding $2.3 billion. Learn more at www.emprisebank.com.

