Empty Legs Listing Announced by Private Jet Charter Company New Flight Charters

Empty Legs Also known as "dead-heads" or "ferry flights", empty legs are flights without passengers on board when an aircraft needs to be moved. Often a private charter jet will have empty leg flights associated with an existing flight schedule - when it needs to move to another location to start a charter, or return back to base after completing a charter, or similar situations for its owner flights.

These empty legs, when an aircraft needs to fly a certain direction, can be a unique opportunity for a discounted jet charter. Aircraft can be re-routed to accommodate a charter flight need. For example, an empty leg from Houston to Denver can be rerouted for a Dallas to Aspen charter at a lower than normal cost.

Empty Leg Pricing

Rates will vary since each empty leg charter is unique, but pricing is typically 30-50% lower than standard charter quotes.

Examples from the current Empty Legs Listing of over 200 flights include:

Van Nuys, CA – Aspen, CO, Citation X, super midsize jet, December 12-14, $13,500

Pontiac, MI – Fort Myers, FL, Citation Bravo light jet, December 14, $7,900

White Plains, NY – Palm Beach, FL, Gulfstream G200, super midsize jet, December 15-16, $15,250

Scottsdale, AZ – San Diego, CA, Citation X super midsize jet, December 19, $3,500

Bedford, MA – Miami, FL, Learjet 45 midsize jet, December 19-24, $10,500

Jackson Hole, WY – Denver, CO, Citation Excel midsize jet, December 26, $5,500

Chicago, IL – Teterboro, NJ, Challenger 604 large jet, December 30, $9,900

Sun Valley, ID – Teterboro, NJ, Falcon 50 super midsize jet, December 27-28, $24,500

"When an empty leg matches up with a flight need, there is no better value in private flying," commented Rick Colson, New Fight Charters' president. "With with the largest aircraft resource of 7,598 in the U.S., New Flight Charters can custom-source ideal options for any aircraft type, ratings or amenities, for any requested charter, and with a best-price guarantee."

Floating Fleets

A second attractive and lower cost solution are floating fleets. The fastest-growing segment in private jet charter are non-based "floating fleet" aircraft with better point-to-point, one-way pricing. These can be available for all types of flying, from shorter one-hour flights to coast-to-coast and international flights. Floating Fleet aircraft do not have to return to a base, and thus can be more cost-effective charter options.

435 floating fleet jets from 39 operators are available nationwide through New Flight Charters; all sizes from light jets to ultra long-range jets such as the Global 5000. Charter quotes for these floating fleet aircraft are typically 15-30% less than traditional based aircraft.

Any requested charter need can be fully customized for aircraft, size, type, and amenities along with desired ratings or registrations from ARGUSÒ, Wyvern Ltd.Ò, IS-BAO or the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About New Flight Charters

An aviation leader since 2004, New Flight Charters arranges over 1,400 custom domestic and international private flights each year with top-rated aircraft, a Best Price Guarantee and perfect safety history. The company is the most accredited charter brokerage in the industry; both ARGUS® and Wyvern® registered, Accredited-Rated A+ by the BBB, BACA-member, rated D&B Gold, named to the Inc. 5000 four consecutive years and a registered U.S. Government Contractor. Fliers choose from the top aircraft makes, models and quotes every flight, from the largest charter listings including floating fleets and empty legs. New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.

Jet Charter Colorado

Jet Charter Colorado by New Flight Charters is the complete Colorado jet charter resource and includes all 112 charter aircraft based in the state from 36 FAA certified operators. Most popular are floating fleet aircraft available to or from Colorado with point to point pricing, and available empty legs. The company is a specialist in charter flights to Aspen, Eagle-Vail, Telluride and Steamboat Springs, as well as the Denver-Front Range area.

Jackson Hole Jet Charter

The company's local resource for private charter information and Jackson Hole charter flights including the northern Rockies is Jackson Hole Jet Charter. Featured are full-industry charter availabilities of empty legs, floating fleet aircraft with special pricing, the full fleet of regionally based aircraft and charter jets transient at Jackson Hole Airport.

New Flight Charters was founded in 2004 by pilot, aircraft owner and air charter entrepreneur Rick Colson (@rickcolson) whose combined background in private aviation, business administration and upscale service served well in launching leading aviation service providers for private fliers as well as jet charter brokers. New Flight Charters was named to the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, awarded four-times to its fastest growing company list.

