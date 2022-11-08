EMS and ODM Global Market Report 2022: Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMS and ODM - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global EMS and ODM Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EMS and ODM estimated at US$588.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027. EMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$759.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Odm segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The EMS and ODM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured)

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Flex Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn)- Inventec Corporation

Jabil Inc.

New Kinpo Group

Pegatron Corporation

Quanta Computer, Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.

UMC Electronics Co., Ltd.

Universal Scientific Industrial ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Venture Corporation Limited

Wistron Corporation

Zollner Elektronik AG

Consistent Demand for Consumer Electronics to Continue Presenting Opportunities for the EMS & ODM Market

Surging Sales of Mobile Devices: A Promising Growth Sector for the Market

Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Market Growth

Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers Witness Increased Opportunities

Growth in Vehicle Electronification and Rise in Demand for Automotive Electronics, Driving EMS and ODM Market

Recovery in Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Auto Electronic Components, Presenting Opportunities for EMS Market

Amidst Climate Change Concerns, the Inevitable Shift Towards Electric Vehicles Enhances Importance of EMS Companies

Boom in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities for EMS Market

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Changes in Operations of EMS Companies

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Growth Opportunities for EMS and ODM Market

Rising Penetration of Big Data Analytics in EMS Industry

Emerging Technologies Revolutionize EMS and ODM Market

AI and ML for Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain

Impact of Major Technological Trends on the EMS and ODM Market

Notable Trends in the Global EMS Market

Significant EMS Adoption in Electronics Design and Engineering Services Space

Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Overview

