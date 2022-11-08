EMS and ODM Global Market Report 2022: Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMS and ODM - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global EMS and ODM Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EMS and ODM estimated at US$588.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027. EMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$759.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Odm segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The EMS and ODM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured)

  • Compal Electronics, Inc.
  • Flex Ltd.
  • Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn)- Inventec Corporation
  • Jabil Inc.
  • New Kinpo Group
  • Pegatron Corporation
  • Quanta Computer, Inc.
  • Sanmina Corporation
  • Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.
  • UMC Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
  • Venture Corporation Limited
  • Wistron Corporation
  • Zollner Elektronik AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Consistent Demand for Consumer Electronics to Continue Presenting Opportunities for the EMS & ODM Market
  • Surging Sales of Mobile Devices: A Promising Growth Sector for the Market
  • Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Market Growth
  • Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers Witness Increased Opportunities
  • Growth in Vehicle Electronification and Rise in Demand for Automotive Electronics, Driving EMS and ODM Market
  • Recovery in Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Auto Electronic Components, Presenting Opportunities for EMS Market
  • Amidst Climate Change Concerns, the Inevitable Shift Towards Electric Vehicles Enhances Importance of EMS Companies
  • Boom in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities for EMS Market
  • Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline
  • Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Changes in Operations of EMS Companies
  • Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
  • Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Growth Opportunities for EMS and ODM Market
  • Rising Penetration of Big Data Analytics in EMS Industry
  • Emerging Technologies Revolutionize EMS and ODM Market
  • AI and ML for Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain
  • Impact of Major Technological Trends on the EMS and ODM Market
  • Notable Trends in the Global EMS Market
  • Significant EMS Adoption in Electronics Design and Engineering Services Space
  • Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Overview

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhcd3

