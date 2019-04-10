Emtec Pest Control Celebrates 40 Years as a Pest Control Provider

TULSA, Okla., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From humble beginnings in 1979, Emtec Pest Control has grown to become one of the most trusted pest control providers in Oklahoma. With technicians spanning both the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas, Emtec Pest Control's mission has always been to consistently provide high-quality, affordable and professional pest control and termite elimination services for Oklahoma homes and businesses. To achieve this, Emtec Pest Control has worked hard to develop long-term technicians that have the knowledge and experience needed to complete difficult pest projects.

Emtec Pest Control provides guaranteed services for pests including Termites, Spiders, Roaches, Ants, Fleas, Rodents and several others common pests. Emtec Pest Control been in business for over 40 years. The guys in the RED shirts since 1979

For the past 40 years, Emtec Pest Control's founder Roger Wieden has said: "You have to give a customer what they want before you can give them what they need." From this principle, Emtec Pest Control has instilled a superior work ethic in their technicians to ensure services are explained accurately to not only successfully remove pests, but also educate their customers in the process. For the technicians at Emtec Pest Control, it's about providing you services you need and want, not just anything they can talk you into.

Emtec Pest Control was well known at local race tracks from 1979 to 1985 sponsoring a Super Modified race car #62 which ran at Tulsa and occasionally the Oklahoma City Speedways. The car was driven by the company owner Roger Wieden and crewed by some of the employees of Emtec Pest Control. After attaining moderate success competing against many notable drivers of that era, Roger decided to settle down to raise a family while focusing on providing the best pest control and termite elimination services possible to the residents of Oklahoma.

Emtec Pest Control is a family-owned business that has operated in the metro areas of Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Stillwater since it was founded in 1979. Our mission is to consistently provide high quality, affordable and professional pest control and termite elimination services to customers' homes and businesses.

For more information on Emtec Pest Control and the services they provide, please visit http://www.emtecpestcontrol.com/. If you have any questions or concerns, please call Cory Forister or Larry Dierker at (918) 663-0613.

SOURCE Emtec Pest Control

Related Links

http://www.emtecpestcontrol.com

