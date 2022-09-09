Emulsifier Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by Growing Demand from the Bakery & Confectionery Segments - Technavio

The emulsifier market covers the following areas:

Emulsifier Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

The key factor driving growth in the emulsifier market is the growing demand from the bakery and confectionery segments.

When producing baked goods, the quality must be uniform. To achieve this, the dough must be stabilized before baking. Bakery and confectionery product manufacturers tend to use emulsifiers in most of their products to achieve viscosity. This prevents any damage to products during transportation and handling. There are a wide variety of emulsifiers available in the market

Product innovations in artisanal bread, cakes, pastries, and frozen baked goods are driving growth prospects in the bakery and confectionery segments. Emulsifiers act as functional additive that provides benefits during the processing and storage of chocolates and sugar confectionery. Thus, the benefits associated with emulsifiers in the bakery and confectionery segments will drive the growth of the global emulsifier market.

Major Challenge -

The stringent government regulations on using emulsifiers in food and beverage products will be a major challenge for the emulsifier market during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations are laid down across the world concerning the usage of emulsifiers in food and beverage products. Various government bodies in different countries frame standards that need to be followed by food and beverage manufacturers, including food emulsifier manufacturers.

Complying with all these different regulations is an uphill task for manufacturers of emulsifiers and food and beverages. Any deviation from the guidelines related to labeling or the maximum permissible limits as specified by regulatory bodies will have a negative effect on the company's brand image in the market and result in product recalls, thereby incurring huge monetary losses for the company. Thus, such stringent regulations will hamper the growth of the global emulsifier market.

To know more about the market dynamics - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Emulsifier Market - Vendor Analysis

The emulsifier market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new products to compete in the market.

Akzo Nobel NV

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Corbion NV

Evonik Industries AG

Gujarat Enterprise

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

Palsgaard A/S

Puratos Group NV

Solvay SA

Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Lubrizol Corp.

Stepan Co.

To know about vendor offerings - Click Now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Emulsifier Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Emulsifier Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The coating additives market share is expected to increase by USD 3.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%.

share is expected to increase by USD 3.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%. The castor oil and its derivatives market share are expected to increase by USD 811.08 mn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%.

Emulsifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Enterprise, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, Puratos Group NV, Solvay SA, Spartan Chemical Co. Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., The Lubrizol Corp., and Stepan Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Materials Market " Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Industrials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 105: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 106: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 108: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 110: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 114: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 119: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 128: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.9 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 133: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 134: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 137: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 138: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 140: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.11 Solvay SA

Exhibit 142: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 143: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 145: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Solvay SA - Segment focus

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 147: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 152: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 153: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 154: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 155: Research methodology



Exhibit 156: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 157: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 158: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio