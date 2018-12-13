Emulsion Polymers Market to Attain the Value of US$54.9 Billion by 2023; High Demand from Construction to Propel Market - TMR

ALBANY, New York, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global emulsion polymers market is prognosticated to witness a healthy growth curve in the forthcoming years, according to Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market's competitive landscape features a large pool of vendors, making it a highly fragmented. There are several medium-sized and multinational competitors present in the market ecosystem. The top vendors operating in the global emulsion polymer market are the Dow Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, and Arkema S.A., held nearly 30% of the entire market. The established dominance of these vendors make it a challenge for new market entrants.

In the coming years, vendors are anticipated to focus on product differentiation and innovation. Use of bio-based emulsion polymer is a key trend that could be capitalized on by market participants. Other key strategies being adopt by vendors in the global emulsion polymer market are enhancement of product portfolio, and expansion of production facilities. Vendors are also focusing on offering low cost products to garner consumer interest.

TMR Forecasts Global Emulsion Polymers Market to Reach US$54.9 Bn by 2023

According to TMR analysts, the global emulsion polymers market is anticipated to rise a 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period 2015 to 2023. The market was estimated to be worth US$32.2 bn in 2014, and is predicted to reach US$54.9 bn by 2023.

Based on the type of product, the acrylics segment held a 38.6% share of the overall market. The segment is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period on account of its quick drying ability.

Geographically, the soaring development in construction sector in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to bolster the regional market. Asia Pacific emulsion polymers market is likely to rise at a 5.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Aesthetics to Spur Growth

The development in global polymer emulsion market is basically determined by factors such as the ascent in the quantity of modern uses of polymer emulsion, for example, paints and coatings, cements, paper and material. Rising populace is a result of expansive scale urbanization over the world, which is driving the necessity of building homes, bringing about rising interest for the end-user products.

Emulsion polymers are utilized in paints industry on a vast scale. Rising awareness among the buyers about painting and protective coatings and developing trend of interiors are driving the growth of the emulsion polymer market. From the efficient and security perspective the polymer emulsion based emulsions are fire safe and expected to drive the global polymer emulsion market over the coming years.

Encouraging Directives from Regulatory Bodies to Boost Opportunity

The growing concerns towards maintaining ecological balance are driving administrative bodies including EPA and REACH to outline strict guidelines to increment bio-based product use and limit toxic effects on the earth. These bodies have encircled benchmarks under the Clean Air Act to control harmful emissions. Such activities are advancing water-based emulsion polymer use over manufactured products.

In addition, consumer inclination towards eco-friendly products so as to convey protected and solid condition has expanded the interest of water-based emulsion polymer market all inclusive. Developing mindfulness toward the bio-based emulsion polymers and expanded use of utilizing water-based acrylic paints for its anticorrosive coatings properties are driving the development of the market.

This review is based on TMR's report titled, "Emulsion Polymers Market (Product - Acrylics, Styrene-butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane, Silicone and Hybrid Epoxy; End-Use - Paints and Coatings, Paper and Paperboard, Adhesives, Textiles and Non-Woven and Leather) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 - 2023."

By Product:

Acrylics

Styrene-butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Polyurethane

Silicone

Hybrid Epoxy

By End-Use:

Paints and Coatings

Paper and Paperboard

Adhesives

Textiles and Non-Woven

Leather

