EMV POS Terminal Market in the US|Evolving Opportunities with BBPOS Ltd., Fiserv Inc.|Technavio

BBPOS Ltd., Fiserv Inc., and Ingenico Group SA will emerge as major EMV POS terminal market in us participants during 2021-2025
Jun 28, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 512.79 million is expected in the EMV POS terminal market in the US during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the EMV POS terminal market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
EMV POS Terminal Market in the US during 2021-2025: COVID-19 Impact
The EMV POS terminal market in the US will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. EMV POS terminal market growth will increase in 2021 as compared to 2020 as per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology due to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Building business resilience and enabling agility will help organizations to move forward towards the next normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Major Three EMV POS Terminal Market in the US Participants:
BBPOS Ltd.
BBPOS Ltd. offers EMV POS Terminal under the brand names WisePOS 4G, WisePad 2 Plus, WisePad 2, and others.
Fiserv Inc.
Fiserv Inc. offers EMV POS Terminal under the brand name Clover Mini, Clover Flex, and Clover Station Pro.
Ingenico Group SA
Ingenico Group SA offers EMV POS Terminal under the Smart POS product line.
EMV POS Terminal Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
EMV POS terminal market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Conventional EMV POS Terminals
- Mobile Card Readers
- Application
- Retail
- Hospitality
The EMV POS terminal market in the US is driven by the increasing regulatory interventions on secure payments. In addition, the increase in fraud at merchant POS terminals is expected to trigger the EMV POS terminal market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
