ENA Announces Education Lineup for EN20X - A Virtual Xperience

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its tradition of delivering high-quality emergency nursing education, the Emergency Nurses Association has released the initial session lineup for EN20X – A Virtual Xperience, which takes place Sept. 9-11 and will be available virtually everywhere.

Known for providing diverse, insightful and impactful learning opportunities, ENA is once again bringing together leading trauma, pediatric, disaster preparedness and many other subject matter experts for presentations that help emergency nurses develop their skills and enhance their practice. Nearly 60 continuing nursing education hours will be available to EN20X attendees.

"Emergency nurses have spent much of 2020 focused heavily on the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has not lessened their need for the type of continuing education they require to provide high-quality care in the emergency department day-in and day-out," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN. "Using a dynamic and engaging platform, EN20X will deliver the perfect mix of clinical and topical presentations that support an ED nurse's commitment to care."

EN20X is scheduled to host more than 70 sessions on a wide variety of emergency nursing topics, including:

"We Take Care of Patients, but Who Takes Care of Us?" – A look at the ways ED nurses can recognize the signs and symptoms of secondary traumatic stress, while also understanding how to decrease the risk and frequency of it.

"Emerging and Re-emerging Infections: We didn't study these in nursing school" – Identifies key elements of infectious disease assessment, expected nursing interventions and medical management.

"10 Pitfalls of Pediatric Trauma Management" – Designed to help ED nurses with the ability to avoid common issues experienced when treating children with traumatic injuries.

ENA members can register for only $100 – student members pay just $50 – to attend the fully virtual three-day event. Current nonmembers can join ENA and take part in EN20X for $215.

Find the full EN20X schedule here or visit ena.org/EN20X to learn more and register.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

