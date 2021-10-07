ENA Connection Announces Inaugural Class of '20 Under 40' Honorees

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on early career excellence in emergency nursing, ENA Connection – the official member magazine of the Emergency Nurses Association – recently unveiled its inaugural class of 20 Under 40 honorees.

The selections include emergency nurses from 15 states and Washington, D.C., all of whom were recognized for reaching significant milestones in their health care careers, but also for demonstrating positive contributions that extend beyond their professional work.

"ENA boasts so much talent, knowledge and skill within its membership. It is exciting to see how this 20 Under 40 class exemplifies the best of that as emergency nurses who have excelled through the formative years of their careers," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "The future of emergency nursing will be in good hands with this year's honorees."

Featured in the October issue of ENA Connection, the 2021 class includes (in alphabetical order):

Taryn Amberson , MPH, BSN, RN, CEN, HCDP-BC, of Hawaii

, MPH, BSN, RN, CEN, HCDP-BC, of Dustin Bass , MHA, BSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, of North Carolina

, MHA, BSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, of Bryce Bishop , MBA, MSN, RN, TCRN, CEN, CPEN, of New York

, MBA, MSN, RN, TCRN, CEN, CPEN, of Sorayah Bourenane , MSN, BS, RN, CEN, CNL, of Texas

, MSN, BS, RN, CEN, CNL, of Alexandra Carpenter , MHA, BSN, RN, TCRN, CPEN, of Ohio

, MHA, BSN, RN, TCRN, CPEN, of Amanda Comer , DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, ACNP-BC, ENP-BC, ENP-C, of Mississippi

, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, ACNP-BC, ENP-BC, ENP-C, of Michael Dexter , BSN, RN, EMT-B, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CTRN, CCRN, TCRN, of Louisiana

, BSN, RN, EMT-B, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CTRN, CCRN, TCRN, of Melissa Ann Felder , DNP, MBA, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, of South Carolina

, DNP, MBA, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, of Bradley Goettl , DNP, APRN, FNP-C, ENP-C, AGACNP-BC, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, EMT-P, of Texas

, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, ENP-C, AGACNP-BC, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, EMT-P, of Kyle Houser , BSN, RN, NE-BC, CEN, CPEN, of North Carolina

, BSN, RN, NE-BC, CEN, CPEN, of Michael King , BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, of Vermont

, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, of Heather Loftus , MSN, RN, CEN, CNLM, CLNC, of New York

, MSN, RN, CEN, CNLM, CLNC, of Alexus Moore , MSN-ED, RN, of Virginia

, MSN-ED, RN, of Nycole Oliver , DNP, APRN, of Arkansas

, DNP, APRN, of Jenn O'Meal , BSN, RN, CEN, CFRN, ENP-BC, of Arizona

, BSN, RN, CEN, CFRN, ENP-BC, of Lauren Plaine , MPS, BSN, RN, CEN, of Washington, D.C.

, MPS, BSN, RN, CEN, of Jacki Roland , BSN, RN, CEN, of Missouri

, BSN, RN, CEN, of Audrey Rosin , MBA, MSN, RN, CEN, of Wisconsin

, MBA, MSN, RN, CEN, of Kim Russo , MSN, RN, FN-CSA, CEN, TCRN, of New Jersey

, MSN, RN, FN-CSA, CEN, TCRN, of Steven Tyler , DNP, RN, NE-BC, TCRN, of New York

To read about this year's 20 Under 40 honorees, check out the October issue of ENA Connection. To schedule an interview with a member of this year's 20 Under 40 class, please contact ENA Director of Communications Dan Campana – [email protected].

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847-460-4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.ena.org

