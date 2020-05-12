ENA Partners with Resilient Project to Celebrate Nation's Health Care Workers

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Florence Nightingale's 200th birthday during National Nurses Week and the World Health Organization's Year of the Nurse, the Emergency Nurses Association proudly joined forces with the Resilient Project to celebrate our nation's health care workers through Tuesday's world premiere of the song "Resilient."

The video – which debuts at 7 p.m. Eastern time in conjunction with the nightly clap out for health care workers in New York City – unites nurses and physicians with more than 60 award-winning Broadway artists. Created by Dave Ogrin and Jay Berkow for their new musical Mata Hari, the song carries a message of strength and inspiration.

"I think our song 'Resilient' captures today's pandemic struggle. It was our dream to unite the Broadway community and the extraordinary work of Broadway Cares with the courageous nurses and doctors on the COVID-19 front lines," Ogrin said.

Added Berkow, "Given the unprecedented impact of this crisis, which is still unfolding, our goal was to salute the true heroes who are at the forefront of the battle for human lives – the tireless health care professionals who are literally risking their lives every day to take care of all of us."

The Resilient Project brought together ENA, Broadway Cares and the American College of Emergency Physicians. In addition to the Broadway talent, nurses and physicians from across the country lent their voices to the video. The video also raises awareness for the ENA Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund, as well as ACEP's Emergency Medicine Foundation and Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

"Resilient" video world premiere details:

When: Tuesday, May 12 – 7 p.m. Eastern time

Where: Watch at www.resilient-project.com or on social media by following @resilientprojec

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 46,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

