ENA to Host Next Installment of Regional Symposium Series in Milwaukee

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel discussion on caring for patients following a man-made or natural disaster and Stop the Bleed training highlight the Emergency Nurses Association's Fall Regional Symposium in Milwaukee on Nov. 7-8.

The symposium's first day offers a variety of education topics including a panel discussion focused on the lessons learned by emergency health care staff and first responders during disasters, applying mindfulness to bring inner peace to the outer world, human trafficking, safe opioid transfer and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the Harley Davidson Museum.

The Milwaukee symposium, hosted at the Harley Davidson Museum, is the latest in ENA's series of educational and networking events focused on bringing high-quality ENA programming to emergency nurses on the local level. Previous symposia held in Las Vegas, Orlando and Seattle drew hundreds of emergency nurses eager to participate in regionalized learning opportunities.

Symposium attendees can take part in hands-on Stop the Bleed training and connect with other leaders during the networking reception. Emergency nurses can also enhance their clinical knowledge as speakers present important information on acute stroke and ruptured aneurysms, toddler transfers, the global population, penetrating trauma and intralipid use in pediatric clonidine overdose.

The symposium wraps up with a heartfelt closing session by 2019 ENA Past President Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN, FAAN. The "Heart of Nursing" explores Solheim's adventures in health care around the world as he shares his best stories about the essence of caring for patients.

To learn more about the exciting lineup in Milwaukee and to register, visit the Fall Regional Symposium page on the ENA website. Stay up to date on the latest symposium news by following ENA on Facebook.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Senior Manager, Communications

847-460-4017

dan.campana@ena.org

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.ena.org

