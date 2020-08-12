EnableComp Honored on the Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

"EnableComp making the INC 5000 list seven years in a row is extra special," said David Jones, President and CEO of EnableComp. "Growing any business is hard but replicating that growth year-after-year is really difficult. Less than three percent of all companies have made the list seven consecutive times. This growth is a testament to our 250 teammates who work together to provide extraordinary service to our clients across the country."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. Speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 800 healthcare providers to maximize their workers' compensation, motor vehicle accident/third party liability, and veterans administration reimbursement by having the best people, processes, products and performance. Our industry leading technology and analytics identifies the right payer, at the right time, for the right amount ensuring clients collect the appropriate revenue for their complex claims. This hyper-focused approach, coupled with our in-depth complex claims expertise, results in significant cash uplift, reduction in A/R and the recovery of revenue from underpayments and/or zero-balance accounts.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

