EnableComp to Expand into Full Complex Claims Revenue Cycle Management

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology company EnableComp LLC announced today that it has added two new product lines including Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) and Veterans Administration (VA) claims processing to become a full complex claims revenue cycle management company.

David Jones, President and CEO of EnableComp stated, "We are excited to expand our product lines to other complex claims. We want to be the trusted partner of choice for healthcare providers when they are looking for an expert team to manage their complex claims."

EnableComp's services will continue to focus on day 1 complex claims placements, zero balance review, aging AR, legacy AR, denials management, PPO network analysis and payer settlement negotiations. The company previously focused solely on workers' compensation revenue solutions for over 800 hospital partners nationwide.

"Our team is thrilled to partner with EnableComp for all of our complex claims management," said a senior revenue cycle leader for a major academic medical center. "It just made sense to let the industry experts manage them and remove the headache from our team."

In addition to the service line expansion announcement, EnableComp will be increasing office space in mid-January to a newly constructed building just 7 miles south of its current location to Wallace Place in Berry Farms. The contemporary 25,580 square foot space will complement the existing office space in Cool Springs and will support company growth for the next several years. The new office offers several collaboration areas, hoteling spots, and ample meeting space for EnableComp staff.

"These are very exciting times at EnableComp," said Heather Ullig, Chief People Officer at EnableComp. "Wallace Place is more than new office space to us, it serves as the catalyst for many years of growth and success ahead."

EnableComp is the full-service provider of complex claims billing and collection solutions with over $1 billion in total collections since 2000. They use clinical expertise, data driven analytics, managed care and their industry-leading proprietary technology, Enforcer, to partner with over 800 healthcare facilities to maximize their complex claims reimbursement. For more information, visit www.enablecomp.com.

