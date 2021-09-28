Enara Bio announces the appointment of highly experienced biotech executive Dr. Robert Ang to its Board of Directors

OXFORD, England, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enara Bio, a biotechnology company advancing novel T-cell receptor (TCR) directed immunotherapies against unconventional, shared, cancer-specific antigens, announces the appointment of Dr. Robert Ang to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director.

Dr. Ang brings more than 20 years of executive leadership, strategy consulting and investing experience in the biopharma industry. He currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vor Biopharma, a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company based in Cambridge, MA where he has led a successful Series B fundraising and a subsequent NASDAQ IPO.

Houman Ashrafian, Co-founder and Chair of Enara Bio, said "I am delighted to welcome Dr. Ang to the Board at a time of significant progress for Enara Bio. Dr. Ang's broad experience as a senior business executive in the life sciences industry, deep understanding of the immune-oncology landscape and successful track record building innovative companies will bring an invaluable perspective as we continue advancing our research and development of next-generation cancer immunotherapies."

Kevin Pojasek, President and CEO said "It's a pleasure to welcome Robert to Enara Bio. His passion and leadership in nurturing a positive team culture is fully aligned with the purpose and values we aspire to as an organization. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow Enara into a leading cancer immunotherapy company."

Dr. Ang joined Vor Biopharma in 2019 from Neon Therapeutics (acquired by BioNTech) where, as Chief Business Officer, he helped oversee the company's transformation from pre-seed stage through to a successful NASDAQ IPO. Before Neon, he served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Bavarian Nordic, where he was primarily responsible for conducting a $975 million transaction between the company and Bristol-Myers Squibb for PROSTVAC, a Phase 3 immuno-oncology asset. Prior to that, he was Head of both Business Development and Medical Affairs for the specialty pharma company Cadence Pharmaceuticals and worked at Frazier Healthcare Ventures, a leading life sciences venture capital firm. He also has experience in strategy consulting at the Boston Consulting Group as well as general surgical training.

Dr. Ang added: "I am thrilled to join the Board at Enara Bio, which I believe has a truly differentiated approach to the development of the next generation of cancer immunotherapies driven by better targets outside the conventional areas of discovery. I look forward to working with Enara and the Board to help further the Company's mission to develop transformational therapies for cancer patients."

Dr. Ang holds an MBBS (Doctor of Medicine) from the University of Western Australia and an MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School.

About Enara Bio

Enara Bio's mission is to shine a light on unconventional targets and develop the next generation of cancer immunotherapies designed to treat a broad patient population. Enara Bio is exploring the hidden depths of cancer and T-cell biology to discover and characterize novel immunotherapy targets, such as MR1-presented ligands and Dark Antigens™, which arise from altered cellular processes in cancer cells. We are pioneering approaches to exploit these targets with TCR-directed therapy and other immunotherapeutic modalities. To achieve our mission, we are leveraging our differentiated MR1 ligand complex, Dark Antigen™ and TCR discovery platforms that integrate bioinformatics, immunopeptidomics, metabolomics and immunology in our Oxford, UK-based research lab alongside our extensive immunotherapy development expertise.

Enara Bio is backed by leading life science investors, including RA Capital, Samsara Biocapital and SV Health Investors. We have a major strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to discover and validate novel Dark Antigens in up to three tumor types and collaborate with a number of world-class academic institutions, including the Francis Crick Institute, Cardiff University, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and the University of Oxford, to help drive our differentiated science.

