ENA's New TNCC, 8th Edition, Raises the Trauma Care Standard

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Tuesday celebrated the debut of its second major educational product update in the last six months with the launch of Trauma Nursing Core Course, 8th Edition.

Over the last two years, the TNCC Revision Work Team set out to significantly revise the content to create a stronger overall experience that features more hands-on learning, a flipped classroom model and the incorporation of the latest trauma research into the course's overall focus on developing a nurse's ability to quickly identify and treat a patient's life-threatening injuries.

The new edition hones in on the most current fundamental trauma care information, while ramping up the content focused on various types of trauma including head and thoracic, spinal cord, burn, musculoskeletal, abdominal and pelvic, special populations, and disaster.

ENA conducted pilot courses across the country earlier this year to give course instructors and students a first look at everything the new edition has to offer – and the feedback, especially about the 8th Edition's interactive components, has been positive.

"Nurses do like the new format because it gives them more opportunities to engage in their core learning. One course instructor said she never wants to teach in the old format again," said Nicole Williams, MSN, RN-BC, ENA's director of content development with the Institute of Emergency Nursing Education.

TNCC, 8th Edition, also offers multi-platform learning with case-scenario based online modules, and avatar-driven simulations that provide the knowledge and critical-thinking skills nurses need to give the proper care trauma patients need in critical situations.

"TNCC has long been acknowledged as the gold standard for trauma nursing education, and the evidence-based knowledge gained from this course will have a positive impact on patient care for years to come," said ENA President Patricia Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN.

Tuesday's release of TNCC, 8th Edition, follows the October launch of Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course, 5th Edition, which also increased the amount of interactive learning opportunities and enhanced the scope and style of information presented about the care of pediatric patients in the emergency department.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 43,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

