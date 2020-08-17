Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 15 Preferred Shares

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 15 (Series 15 Shares) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 16 of Enbridge (Series 16 Shares) on September 1, 2020.

After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series 15 Shares by the August 17, 2020 deadline for the conversion of the Series 15 Shares into Series 16 Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series 15 Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 16 Shares were tendered for conversion.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Jesse Semko

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: [email protected]

Investment Community

Jonathan Morgan

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enbridge.com

