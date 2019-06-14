Enbridge CEO Al Monaco to Present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

CALGARY, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today that Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Presentation slides will be posted to Enbridge's website at 'Events and Presentations' in advance of the scheduled presentation.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers in excess of 2.9 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 62% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 18% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 1,600 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

