Enbridge completes Acquisition of North America's Premier Crude Export Facility

CALGARY, AB and INGLESIDE, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) today announced the closing of the acquisition of Moda Midstream Operating from Encap Flatrock Midstream for US$3.0 billion. The acquisition significantly advances the Company's U.S. Gulf Coast export strategy and connectivity to low-cost and long-lived reserves in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins.

The transaction provides Enbridge with a 100 percent operating interest in the Ingleside Energy Center, and related pipeline and logistics infrastructure, located near Corpus Christi, Texas, along with a 20 percent interest in the 670-thousand-barrel-per-day Cactus II Pipeline.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,766 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Michael Barnes

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: [email protected]

Investment Community

Jonathan Morgan

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enbridge.com

