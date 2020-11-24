Enbridge Gas Announces M12 Transportation Service Open Season

Firm capacity along Dawn-Kirkwall-Parkway paths starting in 2023 and 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Gas is holding an open season for M12 firm transportation service capacity of up to 100,000 GJ/d beginning on Nov. 1, 2023 and up to 250,000 GJ/d beginning on Nov. 1, 2024, for a minimum fifteen-year term along the following paths:

Dawn to Parkway Dawn to Kirkwall Kirkwall to Parkway

The Enbridge Gas Dawn-Parkway System is one of the most robust pipeline systems in North America and provides for the movement of natural gas from the Dawn Hub located near Sarnia, Ontario, to the Greater Toronto Area, where it interconnects with other downstream pipelines serving eastern Canadian and northeast U.S. markets. Dawn and the compressor stations located along the Dawn-Parkway corridor have loss of critical unit reserve horsepower coverage which provides firm service reliability.

The Dawn Hub is one of the largest integrated natural gas storage facilities in North America. Strategically located in southwestern Ontario and with 280 Bcf of working capacity, it offers customers, such as power generators, distribution and pipeline companies and energy marketers, an important link in the movement of natural gas from key supply basins to markets in central Canada and the northeast U.S.

The Dawn Hub also provides shippers with direct access to North America's major supply basins, including Appalachia and Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With multiple supply routes from western Canada, the mid-continent, Appalachia and the Rockies, as well as the ability to serve markets in the mid-west, eastern Canada and the U.S. Northeast, the Enbridge Gas Dawn Hub is a reliable, secure, and liquid natural gas trading hub. For more information, visit www.uniongas.com/openseason.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas Inc., formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution, is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.8 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Inc. is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

