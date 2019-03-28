Enbridge Responds to Michigan Attorney General's Opinion and Governor's Executive Directive

CALGARY, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - After reviewing the statement issued by Michigan Attorney General Nessel and Governor Whitmer's executive directive, Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) is surprised and disappointed they have taken this position with respect to the legislation when the Straits tunnel project will further enhance the safety and reliability of a critical piece of infrastructure that supports the State, its communities and the environment.

We intend to seek clarification from the Administration on a path forward. Line 5 will continue to safely operate, as it has for more than 60 years. Numerous independent reviews have concluded that the line is safe.

"Enbridge worked in good faith with the Michigan government on the tunnel project," said Enbridge Chief Legal Officer Bob Rooney. "We disagree with the Attorney General's opinion and continue to believe in the benefits of the tunnel."

The benefits of a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac include:

Reducing the chance of a release of product to virtually zero, by placing the pipeline in a tunnel with one-foot-thick concrete walls.

Preventing an anchor strike from a ship in the Straits of Mackinac by placing the tunneled pipeline 100 feet underground.

by placing the tunneled pipeline 100 feet underground. Ensuring Michigan will continue to receive the economic benefits from Line 5.

Enbridge is committed to protecting the waters of the Great Lakes while ensuring families, manufacturers and other businesses safely receive the energy transported through Line 5. We are deeply committed to being part of Michigan's future – protecting communities and the environment while safely meeting Michigan's energy needs.

Forward Looking Information

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge and its subsidiaries' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', ''estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements included in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the status, operations and benefits of Line 5 and the Straits tunnel project and expected plans or actions with regards thereto.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Material assumptions, risks and uncertainties include regulatory parameters and changes in regulations applicable to our business; customer and regulatory approvals and support for the Company's projects; governmental legislation and political decisions; operational reliability and performance; and other factors, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers in excess of 3 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 62% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 18% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 1,700 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media Investment Community Michael Barnes Jonathan Gould Toll Free: (888) 992-0997 Toll Free: (800) 481-2804 Email: media@enbridge.com Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enbridge.com

