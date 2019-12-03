Enbridge to host Investor Conference on December 10
Dec 03, 2019, 18:00 ET
CALGARY, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will hold an investor conference on Tuesday, December 10 in New York, NY to discuss the Company's strategic plan and financial outlook.
The conference will be webcast live at Enbridge.com.
Details of the webcast:
When: Tuesday, December 10, 2019
8:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. MT) to 12:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. MT)
The webcast format will be listen-only mode.
Presentations and supporting materials will be posted to Enbridge's website in 'Events and Presentations' at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 10.
Participants attending in person are encouraged to download the materials prior to the event as hard copies will not be provided. Wifi will be available at the venue.
A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to Enbridge's website approximately 24 hours after the event.
About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media
Tracie Kenyon
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com
Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com
