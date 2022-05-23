Encentive has been launched on Arbitrum

Arbitrum is a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution developed by Offchain Labs. An Optimistic Rollup, Arbitrum provides ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta now has $4B+ TVL and 300+ DeFi and NFT projects live in the ecosystem. Arbitrum One is fully EVM-compatible to the bytecode level. With the upcoming Nitro upgrade and the release of AnyTrust Chain, Arbitrum will further reduce costs and optimize performance.

About Encentive:

Encentive is the Web3 OS. Encentive host network, application and business layers enable one-click deployment of Web3 applications including DeFi,NFT,GameFi and more. Encentive also creates the world's first Fiat-DeFi payment system while open to third-party integrations of cross-chain bridge,derivatives and more.

Encentive provides an all-in-one multi-chain experience for customers and reduces the entry barrier of Web3 ecosystem for businesses. Our vision is to provide Web3 services to billions of Web3 users.

