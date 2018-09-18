Enchant Christmas(TM) Will Transform Safeco Field and Globe Life Park With the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market, Ice-Skating Trail, and much more
13:00 ET
Tickets are on sale now in Seattle, WA and Arlington, TX
SEATTLE, WA and ARLINGTON, TX, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Enchant Christmas today announced that tickets to its highly anticipated debut in Seattle at Safeco Field and its return to Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas are on sale now and feature an array of offerings from enhanced ticket packages and holiday party rentals to season passes and special event nights. Enchant Christmas features the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market, a spectacle that will transform the outfields of both Safeco Field and Globe Life Park into a massive and beautifully lit maze, the infields into ice skating trails adorned with spectacular light sculptures, and more! Single and group (15+) tickets are on sale now and guests are encouraged to reserve their desired visit date and time early as tickets are limited throughout the run. Holiday party suite rentals and custom catering are also available now - details at EnchantChristmas.com.
The Enchant Christmas experience coming to Seattle is based on an original story, "The Great Search," that tells a tale of Santa's missing reindeer and a mission to save Christmas. Arlington will experience an all-new original story and maze experience that will have guests searching for gifts a little elf has hidden within the maze in "Eddie The Mischievous Elf." Within each expansive and awe-inspiring stadium event, a world of wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:
- World's Largest Christmas Light Maze – Enchant's spectacular light maze takes guests through a twinkling wonderland.
- VIP Experiences – Safeco Field and Globe Life Park's Private Suites become exclusive access rooms for VIPs and special events.
- Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Take photos with Santa and enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus during your visit to Enchant.
- Enchant Christmas Market – Shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more.
- Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drink.
- Ice Skating Trail – Enchant features a magical Ice Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light sculptures.
- Main Stage – Guests can enjoy nightly live music entertainment from a variety of local musicians.
