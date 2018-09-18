Enchant Christmas(TM) Will Transform Safeco Field and Globe Life Park With the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market, Ice-Skating Trail, and much more

Tickets are on sale now in Seattle, WA and Arlington, TX

SEATTLE, WA and ARLINGTON, TX, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Enchant Christmas today announced that tickets to its highly anticipated debut in Seattle at Safeco Field and its return to Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas are on sale now and feature an array of offerings from enhanced ticket packages and holiday party rentals to season passes and special event nights. Enchant Christmas features the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market, a spectacle that will transform the outfields of both Safeco Field and Globe Life Park into a massive and beautifully lit maze, the infields into ice skating trails adorned with spectacular light sculptures, and more! Single and group (15+) tickets are on sale now and guests are encouraged to reserve their desired visit date and time early as tickets are limited throughout the run. Holiday party suite rentals and custom catering are also available now - details at EnchantChristmas.com.