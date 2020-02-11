enChoice Appoints Dave Parks as Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- enChoice, Inc., an award-winning Digital Transformation solutions company, announced today that, with the merger of enChoice and Adjacent Technologies completed, Dave Parks has been appointed as CEO of the merged company. Tony White, the previous enChoice CEO, has become Executive Chairman and will continue to be involved in strategic activities within enChoice.

Parks brings over 25 years of experience in the digital transformative solutions arena. Beginning his career as a software developer, he eventually transitioned into technology management, technical sales, and solution sales roles. He founded Adjacent Technologies, Inc. in 2002 and was acting CEO prior to merging with enChoice in November of 2019.

"I am delighted that Dave Parks has taken over as CEO of the merged company," Tony White stated. "Dave, as the founder of Adjacent Technologies, has had a long and successful career working with clients to successfully leverage digital technologies to transform their operations. He is clearly the right person to lead the new enChoice to further levels of success and innovation."

"I am extremely pleased with the merger of Adjacent Technologies and enChoice," said Dave Parks. "The combined organizations enable a more complete offering, providing our clients with digital strategy consulting and the ability to deliver truly transformative solutions. I am thrilled to be leading this great organization through the coming journey."

About enChoice

Founded in 1993, enChoice, Inc. is an award-winning Digital Transformation solutions company. enChoice software, services, consulting and support help customers accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging content and optimizing business processes. enChoice is an IBM Gold Business Partner, IBM 2015 Business Partner of the Year, OpenText Technology Partner, and Microsoft Dynamics Partner. Discover why over 1,000 leading companies have chosen enChoice as their trusted digital transformation expert. Visit www.enchoice.com.

