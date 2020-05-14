Encision Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

BOULDER, Colo., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2020.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $1.78 million for a quarterly net loss of $116 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.09 million for a quarterly net loss of $183 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 53% in the fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 fourth quarters.

The Company posted twelve months net revenue of $7.67 million for a twelve months net loss of $198 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $8.80 million for a twelve months net loss of $236 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the year-ago twelve months. Gross margin on net revenue was 52% in the fiscal 2020 twelve months and 53% in the fiscal 2019 twelve months. Gross margin on net revenue was lower in the fiscal 2020 twelve months as compared to the fiscal 2019 twelve months primarily as a result of higher labor and overhead costs, per unit of inventory.

"Starting in mid-February 2020, and through the end of March, we had a sudden decrease in revenue due to the COVID-19 Pandemic," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "Revenue for April was half of last year's April revenue. As of the beginning of May, we are just starting to see the flow of non-essential procedures recommence and a corresponding uptick in sales revenue."

In April, Encision entered into an unsecured promissory note under the Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP") for a principal amount of $598,567. The PPP was established under the recently congressionally approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"). The term of the PPP loan is for two years with an interest rate of 1.0% per year, which will be deferred for the first six months of the term of the loan. After the initial six-month deferral period, the loan requires monthly payments of principal and interest until maturity with respect to any portion of the PPP loan which is not forgiven. Under the terms of the CARES Act, a PPP loan recipient may apply for, and be granted, forgiveness for all or a portion of loans granted under the PPP. Such forgiveness will be determined based upon the use of loan proceeds for payroll costs, rent and utility costs, and the maintenance of employee and compensation levels. "We're pleased to have received the PPP funding" said Trudel. "This enabled us to maintain internal momentum in manufacturing, engineering innovation, and new AEM Technology products introduction."

Trudel continued, "Encision entered into a Master Services Agreement with Auris Health, Inc. ("Auris Health") in April. Auris Health is a part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. Under the agreement, Encision will collaborate on the integration of AEM technology into monopolar instrumentation produced by Auris Health for advanced surgical applications."

"We are also looking forward to a new product introduction in the current fiscal year that will open new account opportunities, enable customers to reduce procedural costs, and drive revenue growth."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information)





Three Months Ended Years Ended



March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019 Net revenue

$1,778

$2,085

$7,670

$8,803 Cost of revenue

840

982

3,666

4,131 Gross profit

938

1,103

4,004

4,672 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

482

686

2,094

2,763 General and administrative

374

361

1,318

1,315 Research and development

181

237

748

780 Total operating expenses

1,036

1,284

4,160

4,858 Operating loss

(98)

(181)

(156)

(186) Interest expense and other expense, net

(18)

(2)

(42)

(50) Loss before provision for income taxes

(116)

(183)

(198)

(236) Provision for income taxes

––

––

––

–– Net loss

$ (116)

$ (183)

$(198)

$ (236) Net loss per share—basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$(0.02)

$ (0.02) Weighted average number of shares— basic and diluted

11,583

11,558

11,573

10,933

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands)





March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 385

$ 273 Restricted cash

––

25 Accounts receivable, net

881

1,009 Inventories, net

1,626

1,473 Prepaid expenses

73

130 Total current assets

2,965

2,910 Equipment, net

207

250 Patents, net

229

249 Right of use asset

1,317

–– Other assets

19

19 Total assets

$ 4,737

$ 3,428 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 445

$ 579 Line of credit

370

–– Accrued compensation

219

296 Other accrued liabilities

96

126 Accrued lease liability

278

–– Total current liabilities

1,408

1,001 Accrued lease liability

1,145

–– Deferred rent

––

75 Total liabilities

2,553

1,076 Common stock and additional paid-in capital

24,232

24,202 Accumulated (deficit)

(22,048)

(21,850) Total shareholders' equity

2,184

2,352 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,737

$ 3,428

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





Years Ended



March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019 Operating activities:







Net loss

$ (198)

$ (236) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

138

182 Share-based compensation expense

31

37 Provision for doubtful accounts, net

32

6 (Recovery from) provision for inventory obsolescence, net

(11)

29 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Right of use asset, net

31

–– Accounts receivable

96

(52) Inventories

(142)

(64) Prepaid expenses and other assets

36

(56) Accounts payable

(134)

111 Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities

(108)

(85) Net cash (used in) operating activities

(229)

(128)









Investing activities:







Acquisition of property and equipment

(48)

(55) Patent costs

(6)

(6) Net cash (used in) investing activities

(54)

(61)









Financing activities:







Borrowings from credit facility, net change

370

–– Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock

––

347 Net cash generated by financing activities

370

347









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

87

158 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

298

140 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 385

$ 298













