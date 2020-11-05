Encision Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encision Inc. (PK: ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter that ended September 30, 2020.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $1.88 million for a quarterly net income of $9 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.92 million for a quarterly net income of $30 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 52.5% in the fiscal 2021 second quarter and 54.5% in the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

The Company posted six months net revenue of $3.23 million for a six months net loss of $131 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $3.85 million for a six months net loss of $152 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago six months. Gross margin on net revenue was 51% in the fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 six months.

"As a result of COVID-19 limiting surgical procedures, product revenue for our second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 7% from our second quarter of last year," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "In October, we saw an increase in procedures and a corresponding uptick in sales revenue. With the current increases of Covid-19 cases, we remain watchful of the state of surgery and will do all we can to support our customers."

"We entered into a Master Services Agreement with Auris Health, Inc. ("Auris Health") in April. Auris Health is a part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. Under the agreement, we will collaborate on the integration of AEM technology into monopolar instrumentation produced by Auris Health for advanced surgical applications. This work is ongoing and is reported separately, as service revenue, in our Statement of Operations."

"At the end of our second quarter, we began to sell our AEM 2X enTouch® Scissors ("2X Scissors"). 2X Scissors bring new levels of performance and economy to the surgical scissor market by combining the best in class performance of our enTouch Disposable Scissors with the value and economy of a multi-use device. 2X Scissors are a game-changing product that will have a significant impact on the disposable laparoscopic scissor market. Our enTouch Disposable Scissors have long been the surgeon preferred product because of their sharpness and micro-serrations. Our new 2X Scissors provide all those benefits at half the cost per use and reduce hospital waste and the impact on the environment as well. The new thermochromic technology integrated into 2X Scissors lets the hospital know when to replace the scissors with new ones and makes tracking their use simple and easy. Superior performance, superior value, easy to use, and easy on the environment – that's what customers want in a disposable scissor. It is the way that everything is going. We expect 2X Scissors to gain an attractive sales trajectory and to become a significant part of our portfolio of products. 2X Scissors work perfectly with hot AEM dissection and are priced to be used for cold dissection as well. 2X Scissors will open new use segments for us and create an opportunity for customers to standardize on our entire portfolio of Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) products. We are delighted to launch 2X Scissors and look forward to delivering other high performance/ high customer value product innovations going forward."

"In April, we entered into an unsecured promissory note under the Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP") for a principal amount of $598,567. Under the terms of the CARES Act, a PPP loan recipient may apply for, and be granted, forgiveness for all or a portion of loans granted under the PPP. Such forgiveness will be determined based upon the use of loan proceeds for payroll costs, rent and utility costs, and the maintenance of employee and compensation levels. In our third quarter, we will apply for loan forgiveness and, since we achieved the requirements for forgiveness, believe that all of the $598,567 will be forgiven."

"On August 4, we received $150,000 in loan funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan ("EIDL") program administered by the SBA, which program was expanded pursuant to the CARES Act. The EIDL is evidenced by a promissory note, dated August 1 in the original principal amount of $150,000 with the SBA, the lender. The EIDL note term is for thirty years."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31 2020 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, [email protected]

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Product revenue

$1,782

$1,924

$3,094

$3,853 Service revenue

99

––

134

–– Total revenue

1,881

1,924

3,228

3,853

















Product cost of revenue

841

875

1,525

1,871 Service cost of revenue

52

––

69

–– Total cost of revenue

893

875

1,594

1,871

















Gross profit

988

1,049

1,634

1,982 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

565

537

932

1,067 General and administrative

339

304

626

650 Research and development

162

173

304

409 Total operating expenses

1,066

1,014

1,862

2,126 Operating income (loss)

(78)

35

(228)

(144) Interest expense and other expense, net

87

(5)

97

(8) Loss before provision for income taxes

9

30

(131)

(152) Provision for income taxes

––

––

––

–– Net income (loss)

$ 9

$ 30

$(131)

$ (152) Net income (loss) per share—basic and

diluted

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$(0.01)

$ (0.01) Weighted average number of basic shares

11,583

11,558

11,583

11,558 Weighted average number of diluted

shares

11,745

11,592

11,583

11,558

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands)





September 30,

2020

March 31, 2020 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$1,007

$ 385 Accounts receivable, net

1,038

881 Inventories, net

1,558

1,626 Prepaid expenses

71

73 Total current assets

3,674

2,965 Equipment, net

175

207 Patents, net

223

228 Right of use asset

1,193

1,317 Other assets

20

20 Total assets

$ 5,285

$ 4,737









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 297

$ 445 Line of credit

417

370 Accrued compensation

194

219 Other accrued liabilities

187

96 Accrued lease liability

288

278 Total current liabilities

1,383

1,408 Accrued lease liability

1,083

1,145 Economic injury disaster loan

150

–– Unsecured promissory note

599

–– Total liabilities

3,215

2,553 Common stock and additional paid-in capital

24,249

24,232 Accumulated (deficit)

(22,179)

(22,048) Total shareholders' equity

2,070

2,184 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,285

$ 4,737

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





Six Months Ended



September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Operating activities:







Net loss

$ (131)

$ (152) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

47

80 Share-based compensation expense

16

15 Other income from release of accounts payable

(57)

–– Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Right of use asset, net

73

20 Accounts receivable, net

(157)

41 Inventories, net

69

130 Prepaid expenses and other assets

1

50 Accounts payable

(91)

(265) Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities

67

(122) Net cash (used in) operating activities

(163)

(203)









Investing activities:







Acquisition of property and equipment

––

(43) Patent costs

(10)

(3) Net cash (used in) investing activities

(10)

(46)









Financing activities:







Borrowings from credit facility, net change

46

93 Unsecured promissory note

599

–– EIDL loan

150

–– Net cash generated by financing activities

795

93









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

622

(156) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of

period

385

298 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$1,007

$ 142

http://www.encision.com

