Encision Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter that ended December 31, 2019.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $2.04 million for a quarterly net income of $70 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.12 million for a quarterly net loss of $84 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 53% in the fiscal 2019 and 50% in the fiscal 2018 third quarters. Gross margin on net revenue was higher in this year's third quarter than last year's third quarter principally as a result of lower labor costs, per unit of inventory.

The Company posted nine months net revenue of $5.89 million for a nine months net loss of $82 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $6.72 million for a nine months net loss of $53 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the year-ago nine months. Gross margin on net revenue was 52% in the fiscal 2019 nine months and 53% in the fiscal 2018 nine months. Gross margin on net revenue was lower in the fiscal 2019 nine months as compared to the fiscal 2018 nine months primarily as a result of higher material costs, especially as a result of tariffs on our material costs and higher labor and overhead costs, per unit of inventory.

"We look forward to the fourth fiscal quarter and next fiscal year," said Greg Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "We are presently in discussions with a major healthcare company regarding collaboration on an engineering project that would incorporate our AEM® Technology as well as offer the potential for a long-term partnership. We are also looking forward to a new product introduction in the next fiscal year that will open new account opportunities, enable customers to reduce per procedure costs, and drive revenue growth for Encision."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Net revenue

$2,039

$2,117

$5,892

$6,718 Cost of revenue

956

1,055

2,827

3,149 Gross profit

1,083

1,062

3,065

3,569 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

544

645

1,612

2,077 General and administrative

294

312

943

954 Research and development

159

189

568

543 Total operating expenses

997

1,146

3,123

3,574 Operating income (loss)

86

(84)

(58)

(5) Interest expense and other expense, net

(16)

––

(24)

(48) Income (loss) before provision for income

taxes

70

(84)

(82)

(53) Provision for income taxes

––

––

––

–– Net income (loss)

$ 70

$ (84)

$(82)

$ (53) Net income (loss) per share—basic and

diluted

$ 0.01

$(0.01)

$(0.01)

$0.00 Weighted average number of shares—

basic

11,578

10,799

11,565

10,722 Weighted average number of shares—

diluted

11,631

10,799

11,565

10,722

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands)





December 31,

2019

March 31,

2019 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 195

$ 273 Restricted cash

––

25 Accounts receivable, net

1,059

1,009 Inventories, net

1,360

1,473 Prepaid expenses

119

130 Total current assets

2,733

2,910 Equipment, net

211

250 Patents, net

234

249 Right of use asset

1,383

–– Other assets

19

19 Total assets

$ 4,580

$ 3,428 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 510

$ 579 Accrued compensation

190

296 Other accrued liabilities

101

126 Accrued lease liability

271

–– Total current liabilities

1,072

1,001 Accrued lease liability

1,216

–– Deferred rent

––

75 Total liabilities

2,288

1,076 Common stock and additional paid-in capital

24,224

24,202 Accumulated (deficit)

(21,932)

(21,850) Total shareholders' equity

2,292

2,352 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,580

$ 3,428

Encision Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





Nine Months Ended



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Operating activities:







Net (loss)

$ (82)

$ (53) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash generated by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

112

141 Share-based compensation expense

22

37 (Recovery from) provision for doubtful accounts, net

10

(1) (Recovery from) provision for inventory obsolescence, net

(9)

24 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Right of use asset, net

30

–– Accounts receivable

(59)

(61) Inventories

121

22 Prepaid expenses and other assets

11

(55) Accounts payable

(69)

224 Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities

(132)

(150) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

(45)

128









Investing activities:







Acquisition of property and equipment

(53)

(10) Patent costs

(5)

(5) Net cash (used in) investing activities

(58)

(15)









Financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

––

350 Net cash generated by financing activities

––

350









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

(103)

463 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of

period

298

139 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 195

$ 602













