Encompass Health announces annual stockholder meeting date

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders at 10:30 a.m. CDT, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The meeting is expected to be held at the Company's Home Office located at 9001 Liberty Parkway in Birmingham, Alabama.

As part of its precautions relating to COVID-19, Encompass Health is planning for the possibility the annual meeting may be held as a virtual meeting on the same time and date. If the Company takes this step, an announcement will be made in advance and details on how to participate will be available on the Company's website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com. Stockholders should retain the control number printed on their proxy cards or Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, as they will need this number to log in on the morning of the meeting.

Should the in-person meeting take place, stockholders planning to attend will be asked to present valid picture identification, such as a driver's license or passport, and if they wish to participate, evidence of their stock ownership. For Encompass Health stockholders not able to attend the meeting and other interested parties, a live audio webcast can be accessed at https://investor.encompasshealth.com. Those interested may replay the audio webcast through an archived link on the same website following the meeting.

Reporters planning to attend are requested to pre-register with Hillary Carnel by calling 205 970-5912 or emailing [email protected] no later than Friday, April 24, 2020.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 134 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Encompass Health Contacts:

Media: Hillary Carnel, 205 970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations: Crissy Carlisle, 205 970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.encompasshealth.com

