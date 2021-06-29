Encompass Health announces date of 2021 second quarter conference call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on July 27, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on July 28, 2021, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-587-6761 and giving the pass code 7294490. International callers should dial 706-679-1635 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

