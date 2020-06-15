Encompass Health announces opening of its first inpatient rehabilitation hospital in South Dakota

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sioux Falls, located at 4700 W 69th Street in Sioux Falls, South Dakota welcomed its first patient today. The freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital includes 40 private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

Complementing local acute care services, the hospital will care for patients overcoming debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It offers physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.

"For 36 years, Encompass Health has been committed to helping patients reach their most optimal levels of independence after a life-altering illness or injury," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "We are excited to begin providing our intensive rehabilitation services in the Sioux Falls community."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sioux Falls is Encompass Health's 136th inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 136 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

