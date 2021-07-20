Encompass Health announces plans to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

The one-story hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

The Company has provided high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services to Floridians for 30 years, and its Florida footprint currently includes 13 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and one hospital under construction in Pensacola that is projected to open in August. In addition, Encompass Health has currently announced seven other hospitals in Florida that are scheduled to open in 2022 and 2023.

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 140 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

