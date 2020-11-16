Encompass Health announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Toledo in Ohio

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Toledo, located at 4647 Monroe Street in Toledo, Ohio welcomed its first patient today. The freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital includes 40 private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas.

Complementing local acute care services, the hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It offers physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"At Encompass Health, our goal is to help patients reach their highest level of function and restore independence after experiencing a life-altering illness or injury," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "By combining customized care with a specialized care team, advanced technologies and best practices, we will deliver high-quality care that makes a difference in the lives of patients in the Toledo community."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Toledo is Encompass Health's 137th inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

