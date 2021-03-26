Encompass Health announces virtual annual stockholder meeting date

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders at 11 a.m. CDT, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. In light of COVID-19 public health concerns, the annual meeting will be held as a virtual event.

Details on how stockholders can participate will be available on the Company's website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com. Stockholders should retain the control number printed on their proxy cards or Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, as they will use this number to log in on the morning of the meeting. For those not able to attend the virtual event live, the audio webcast may be replayed through an archived link on the same website following the meeting.

Media planning to attend should pre-register with Hillary Carnel by calling 205 970-5912 or emailing [email protected] no later than Friday, April 23, 2021.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Encompass Health Contacts:

Media: Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations: Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

[email protected]

